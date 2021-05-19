Princess Beatrice Is Expecting Her First Child! Here's When She's Due

Princess Beatrice Is Expecting Her First Child! Here's When She's DueBy Michelle Stein
May. 19 2021, Published 2:01 p.m. ET
The British Royal Family is growing yet again! No, Kate Middleton hasn't announced baby number four is on the way — it's actually Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin, Princess Beatrice of York, who is pregnant this time. She and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announced the big news in May 2021, and royal fans couldn't be more excited for the newlyweds.
So when is Princess Beatrice's due date? Keep reading to learn more about the royal pregnancy.
Princess Beatrice is expecting her first child.
Buckingham Palace revealed the royal baby news on May 19. "The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news," Buckingham Palace said in a statement, according to People.
Although this will be Princess Beatrice's first child, Edoardo actually has a young son — Christopher Woolf, aka "Wolfie" — from a previous relationship with Dara Huang, an American architect and designer. Which means Princess Beatrice became a step mom when she said, "I do."
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo married in a private ceremony on July 17, 2020, at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, which is located on the grounds of the Royal Lodge at Windsor Castle. Originally, they were set to get married in the Chapel Royal at St. James Palace on May 29, 2021 — but they were forced to cancel because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The rescheduled wedding was held in accordance with the British government's COVID-19 regulations and was attended only by a small group of family and friends. (And yes, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were among the guests.)
When is Princess Beatrice's due date?
In the pregnancy announcement itself, Buckingham Palace also revealed Princess Beatrice's due date: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year."
Of course, "autumn" is a bit of a broad range. This could mean the royal baby is due anytime between late September and late December.
Princess Eugenie welcomed her first child earlier in 2021.
Princess Beatrice’s younger sister, Princess Eugenie, and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child earlier in 2021.
"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present," a statement from Buckingham Palace announced at the time.
Later that month, Princess Eugenie revealed her son's name via social media.
"We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank," she captioned an Instagram post featuring photos of the newborn and new parents. "Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you."
Not to mention, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's cousin-in-law, Meghan Markle, is pregnant and due with her second child in summer 2021. (It's a royal baby boom!) Who knows? Maybe Prince William and Kate Middleton will have some big news of their own by the time 2021 is all said and done.
In the meantime, congrats to Princess Eugenie and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on their little one on the way.