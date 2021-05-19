Princess Beatrice Is Expecting Her First Child! Here's When She's Due

The British Royal Family is growing yet again! No, Kate Middleton hasn't announced baby number four is on the way — it's actually Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin, Princess Beatrice of York, who is pregnant this time. She and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announced the big news in May 2021, and royal fans couldn't be more excited for the newlyweds.

So when is Princess Beatrice's due date? Keep reading to learn more about the royal pregnancy.