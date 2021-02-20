Princess Eugenie and Husband Jack Brooksbank Revealed Their Son's Name

Princess Eugenie and Husband Jack Brooksbank Revealed Their Son's NameBy Gabrielle Bernardini
Feb. 20 2021, Published 4:29 p.m. ET
Pretty much from the moment Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in October 2018, pregnancy rumors started swirling. (Because who doesn't love a royal baby?) The big news that she was pregnant didn't come until September 2020 — nearly two years after they tied the knot. Fast-forward to February 2021, and Princess Eugenie is officially a mom! Keep reading to get all the details.
In June 2020, photos of Princess Eugenie had fans convinced she was pregnant.
When Eugenie attended the Royal Ascot in June 2019, fans were convinced she was expecting. According to reports, Eugenie was photographed talking with Zara Tindall and Duchess Kate Middleton. When Zara hugged and kissed the Queen’s granddaughter, fans began to speculate that she was congratulating her cousin.
"Is Princess Eugenie pregnant? Hand on belly, looks to be getting congratulations from others in the family! Wow, exciting!!" tweeted one fan. Another wrote, "Maybe baby??? Oh I hope Princess Eugenie is pregnant!!!"
It seems the eagle-eyed royal fans were correct in this assessment; Eugenie and Jack announced the pregnancy in September 2020.
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed a son in February 2021.
On Feb. 9, Buckingham Palace announced the birth of their baby boy at the Portland Hospital in London.
"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present," a statement read.
Eugenie took to Instagram on Feb. 20 to share photos of her newborn son — along with this name!
"We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank," she wrote alongside blue hearts, on photos featuring her new family of three. Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you."
Princess Eugenie and Jack have been together for quite some time.
Eugenie married her longtime boyfriend Jack at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle (the same venue where Meghan and Prince Harry got married) in fall 2018. The intimate reception was held at the Royal Lodge.
The adorable couple reportedly met in Verbier, Switzerland. The businessman and Eugenie maintained a long-distance relationship after her brief move to New York for work. After seven years together, the couple announced they got engaged in Nicaragua in early January 2018.
Since tying the knot, Eugenie has shared numerous photos on Instagram from her wedding day. She posted a sweet picture of the kids in her bridal party, writing, “Jack and I would like to thank everyone who was involved in making our day so special and for all the wonderful wishes as we start married life laughing together.”
One month after marrying Jack, she posted a gorgeous black and white picture of the couple, which she captioned: "#tbt to THE greatest day of my life."
We’re so happy for the royal pair — congrats to Princess Eugenie on the birth of her son, August.