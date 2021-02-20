Princess Eugenie and Husband Jack Brooksbank Revealed Their Son's Name

When Eugenie attended the Royal Ascot in June 2019, fans were convinced she was expecting. According to reports, Eugenie was photographed talking with Zara Tindall and Duchess Kate Middleton. When Zara hugged and kissed the Queen’s granddaughter, fans began to speculate that she was congratulating her cousin.

"Is Princess Eugenie pregnant? Hand on belly, looks to be getting congratulations from others in the family! Wow, exciting!!" tweeted one fan. Another wrote, "Maybe baby??? Oh I hope Princess Eugenie is pregnant!!!"

It seems the eagle-eyed royal fans were correct in this assessment; Eugenie and Jack announced the pregnancy in September 2020.