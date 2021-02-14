When Is Meghan Markle's Due Date? A Rainbow Baby Is on the Way for Her and Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, that they are expecting their second child.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stayed at their new home in Montecito, Santa Barbara, Calif., for most of the lockdown period. As they revealed in previous interviews, they had the chance to spend some quality time with their 1-year-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

So, did they talk about the big news yet? When is Meghan's due date?