Logo
Home > Entertainment
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: Getty

When Is Meghan Markle's Due Date? A Rainbow Baby Is on the Way for Her and Harry

By

February 14, 2021

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, that they are expecting their second child

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stayed at their new home in Montecito, Santa Barbara, Calif., for most of the lockdown period. As they revealed in previous interviews, they had the chance to spend some quality time with their 1-year-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. 

So, did they talk about the big news yet? When is Meghan's due date

Article continues below advertisement

When is Meghan Markle's due date?

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for the couple shared in a statement with Sky News.

Unfortunately for excited royal fans, Prince Harry and Meghan have yet to share further information with the media. At present, it's uncertain when Meghan's due date might be.  

meghan markle due date
Source: Getty
Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan spent the majority of the lockdown period in Montecito, Santa Barbara, Calif. They moved to the U.S. after they stepped back from their duties as senior royals in the spring of 2020. 

As the couple described in previous interviews, the coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions allowed them to come even closer together as a family. 

"For us, we're trying to embrace all of the quality time we get with our son right now and to not miss a single moment of his growth and development, which has been really special," Meghan explained in a previous conversation with Edward Felsenthal, editor in chief and CEO of TIME. 

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Twitter

"We were both there for Archie's first steps, his first run, his first fall, everything," Prince Harry told activist Malala Yousafzai in a video conversation recorded for the International Day of the Girl.

Article continues below advertisement

In December 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan launched a new podcast series, titled Archewell Audio, as part of their work with Archewell Foundation. 

At the end of the first episode, they allowed Archie to say a few words to the listeners, who, with the help of his mom and dad, wished them a Happy New Year. The heartwarming moment offered a rare glimpse into their wholesome family dynamic — as Prince Harry and Meghan happily cheered Archie on. 

meghan markle due date
Source: Twitter
Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan launched Archewell Foundation in October 2020.

The couple stepped down from their royal duties in the spring of 2020, but they continued to focus on their humanitarian efforts and charity work. They launched the Archewell Foundation in the fall of 2020. As the website reveals, the charity has three arms, Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions. 

Archewell Foundation advocates for a more compassionate world. With its vast network of collaborators, the foundation aims to provide a platform for people and communities to tell their stories. What's more, it forges change catered to individual needs, and it also helps to put the next generation of leaders into the focal point. 

Loveland Foundation, World Central Kitchen, and the Center for Humane Technology are just some of the organizations working with the foundation. Archewell Productions will produce programs that are equally inspirational and thought-provoking. 

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Morgan Stewart Said a Psychic Predicted Her Pregnancy — When Is Her Due Date?

Cody and Brandi Rhodes Are Expecting a Baby, but When Is the Due Date?

Emma Stone Is Reportedly Pregnant, But When Is the Actress's Due Date?

More From Distractify

  • Kody Brown and Christine Brown from 'Sister Wives'
    Entertainment
    Are Christine and Kody Still Together? It Doesn't Look Good on 'Sister Wives'
  • 'The Lumnaries' - Starz.
    Entertainment
    If You Don't Want 'The Luminaries' Ruined, Steer Clear of These Book Spoilers
  • Carrie Underwood
    Entertainment
    ‘American Idol’ Winners Now: These Contestants Capitalized on Reality TV Fame
  • PewDiePie Cocomelon Diss Track
    Humor
    Finally, Pewdiepie Released a Diss Track to Put Cocomelon in Its Place