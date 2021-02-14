When Is Meghan Markle's Due Date? A Rainbow Baby Is on the Way for Her and Harry

When Is Meghan Markle's Due Date? A Rainbow Baby Is on the Way for Her and HarryBy Leila Kozma
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, that they are expecting their second child.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stayed at their new home in Montecito, Santa Barbara, Calif., for most of the lockdown period. As they revealed in previous interviews, they had the chance to spend some quality time with their 1-year-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
So, did they talk about the big news yet? When is Meghan's due date?
"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for the couple shared in a statement with Sky News.
Unfortunately for excited royal fans, Prince Harry and Meghan have yet to share further information with the media. At present, it's uncertain when Meghan's due date might be.
As the couple described in previous interviews, the coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions allowed them to come even closer together as a family.
"For us, we're trying to embrace all of the quality time we get with our son right now and to not miss a single moment of his growth and development, which has been really special," Meghan explained in a previous conversation with Edward Felsenthal, editor in chief and CEO of TIME.
"We were both there for Archie's first steps, his first run, his first fall, everything," Prince Harry told activist Malala Yousafzai in a video conversation recorded for the International Day of the Girl.
In December 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan launched a new podcast series, titled Archewell Audio, as part of their work with Archewell Foundation.
At the end of the first episode, they allowed Archie to say a few words to the listeners, who, with the help of his mom and dad, wished them a Happy New Year. The heartwarming moment offered a rare glimpse into their wholesome family dynamic — as Prince Harry and Meghan happily cheered Archie on.
Prince Harry and Meghan launched Archewell Foundation in October 2020.
The couple stepped down from their royal duties in the spring of 2020, but they continued to focus on their humanitarian efforts and charity work. They launched the Archewell Foundation in the fall of 2020. As the website reveals, the charity has three arms, Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions.
Archewell Foundation advocates for a more compassionate world. With its vast network of collaborators, the foundation aims to provide a platform for people and communities to tell their stories. What's more, it forges change catered to individual needs, and it also helps to put the next generation of leaders into the focal point.
Loveland Foundation, World Central Kitchen, and the Center for Humane Technology are just some of the organizations working with the foundation. Archewell Productions will produce programs that are equally inspirational and thought-provoking.