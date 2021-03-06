Is Meghan Markle Vegan? Her Healthy Eating Isn't What You'd Expect

The answer is yes and no. In an interview with BestHealth in 2016, Meghan confirmed that she tried to eat vegan during the week but that french fries were her weakness.

She explained her reasoning, "But of course, when I’m filming, I’m conscious of what I eat. I try to eat vegan during the week and then have a little bit more flexibility with what I dig into on the weekends. But at the same time, it’s all about balance."