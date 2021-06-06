Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Second Child Is Here — and Her Name Is Adorable

We have some exciting news for fans of the British Royal Family: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second child has arrived! The baby girl was born on June 4, 2021, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

"Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home," a statement from Prince Harry and Meghan reads. But what did they name her, you ask? The newest royal's moniker is a nod to Prince Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and his mother, the late Princess Diana.