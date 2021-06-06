Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Second Child Is Here — and Her Name Is Adorable

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Second Child Is Here — and Her Name Is AdorableBy Gabrielle Bernardini
Jun. 6 2021, Updated 12:43 p.m. ET
We have some exciting news for fans of the British Royal Family: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second child has arrived! The baby girl was born on June 4, 2021, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
"Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home," a statement from Prince Harry and Meghan reads. But what did they name her, you ask? The newest royal's moniker is a nod to Prince Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and his mother, the late Princess Diana.
"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."
Meghan and Prince Harry's nickname for their baby girl in-utero was super sweet.
The royal couple revealed on their Instagram page that they had been referring to their first child as “Baby Sussex" when Meghan was still pregnant.
The pair asked fans to donate to charities — Lunchbox Fund, Well Child, Baby2Baby, and Little Village — instead of sending their little royal baby gifts. The couple thanked fans on Instagram in an official statement, which read, "Just one week ago, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked that you kindly consider supporting various organisations around the world in lieu of sending gifts for the upcoming arrival of their first born. Not only did many of you lend your support, you took action."
The statement continued, "Their Royal Highnesses wanted you to know the impact of your support — the direct effect your donation, energy, and action made! You chose to be part of the collective good, and you have made a real difference… You made this happen. Thank you."
Details regarding the birth of the newest royal baby had been kept under wraps per the couple.
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby. Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private,” read a statement from the couple released via Buckingham Palace. "The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."
Will Meghan Markle’s baby have a title, and what will she be called?
Though Meghan’s baby will be born of royal blood, that does not necessarily mean that he or she will be dubbed a prince or princess — nor will she have "Her Royal Highness" attached to her name.
While an early 20th century decree by King George V declared that only the eldest son of the Prince of Wales was entitled to hold the title of HRH, Queen Elizabeth issued a new Letters Patent. The 2012 ruling declared that all of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children will hold the royal title.
“The Queen has been pleased by Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm dated 31 December 2012 to declare that all the children of the eldest son of The Prince of Wales should have and enjoy the style, title and attribute of Royal Highness with the titular dignity of Prince or Princess prefixed to their Christian names or with such other titles of honour,” read the official statement.
As Meghan and Prince Harry revealed during the bombshell interview with Oprah, their son Archie wasn't given a title — so probably it's safe to assume little Lili won't have one, either.
"As a younger child of the Duke of Sussex, the new baby would normally have the title of Lord or Lady," Raising Royalty author/royal historian Carolyn Harris told Town and Country. "The new baby will be Master or Miss 'First and Middle Name' Mountbatten-Windsor."
Title or no title, we can't wait for when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle eventually decide to give the world a glimpse of their new baby girl. Congrats on the arrival of little Lili!