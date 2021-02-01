Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Has Endured a Lot

Although Prince Harry and Meghan's relationship might seem like the stuff of a great love story, it all boils down to a mutual friend and a (mostly) blind date. Meghan and Prince Harry shared a friend who thought they might hit it off. And, although Meghan knew of Prince Harry before meeting him for a drink, she had never met him and didn't know much about him personally.

During a 2017 BBC interview following the couple's engagement announcement, Meghan explained that her only caveat in meeting Prince Harry was that he was a nice guy.

"Because I'm from the States, you don't grow up with the same understanding of the royal family," she said. "I didn't know much about him, so the only thing that I had asked [our mutual friend] when she said that she wanted to set us up, was, 'Well is he nice?' 'Cause if he wasn't kind, it just didn't seem like it would make sense."