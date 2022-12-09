Why Does Meghan Markle Keep Referring to Prince Harry as "H"?

Meghan Markle repeatedly refers to Harry as H in Harry & Meghan. This nickname isn't actually new. She first revealed her this pet name for him in their 2019 documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

While talking speaking on the overwhelming media scrutiny she has faced since joining the royal family, Meghan said: "I've said for a long time to H—that’s what I call him—It’s not enough to just survive something, right? That’s not the point of life. You’ve got to thrive, you’ve got to feel happy."