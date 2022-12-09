Meghan Markle Gave Up Her Instagram When She Married Prince Harry — Is She on It Now?

Since they stepped away from their royal family duties and moved to the U.S. in January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been more comfortable speaking out about their time as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

In their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the couple share intimate details about their courtship, 2018 wedding, and the scrutiny they received in the press following their marriage. Meghan also shared her challenges when she fell into her new role.