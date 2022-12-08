'Harry & Meghan' Offers an In-Depth Look at the Royal Couple — The Docuseries Was Not Cheap

Harry & Meghan is a new six-episode documentary series told in two parts. Volume I began streaming on Dec. 8.

The series explores the relationship between the royal couple with all of its ups and downs. It has interviews from friends and family who have allegedly "never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed," contextualized by the sensationalism to which society subjects the royal family.

It also features interviews with Harry and Meghan themselves. How much did Netflix pay them?