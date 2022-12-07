After a Rough Three Years, Matt Lucas Is Exiting 'Great British Bake Off' — What Happened?

On Dec. 6 Matt announced via an Instagram post that he was stepping down as co-host of Great British Bake Off. He began with an enthusiastic "Farewell Bake Off," and proceeded to remain upbeat throughout his post. "It's been a delicious experience and I can't imagine a more fun way of spending my summers, but it's become clear to me I can't present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects." He then went on to wish the next co-host all the best.