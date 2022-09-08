Woman Shares Husband's "Over the Top" Fantasy Football Draft at All-Inclusive Resort in Viral TikTok
TikTok user Tess Melnick (@tessmelnick) posted a now-viral smash-cut montage of her husband's "over the top" Fantasy Football Draft that her husband and his pals put together to usher in yet another season of "coaching an imaginary football team."
The video shows them throwing a green jacket ceremony for the previous year's winner, the loser's punishment: a sexy calendar photoshoot, competitive games that would decide who got the first picks in the Fantasy Draft, along with plenty of shenanigans that all took place at an all-inclusive boys trip vacation.
The enthusiasm for the faux-draft caught the attention of tons of TikTokers, resulting in nearly 31,000 shares on the popular social media platform and over 149,000 likes.
Tess writes in a text overlay to start the video: "You think your husband is over the top? This was my husband's fantasy football draft."
The clip begins with footage of a group of men sitting around and drinking while filling in papers. The camera then pans to a large Fantasy League printout poster taped to a wall of what appears to be a resort dining/common area. Whoever is recording the video has a laptop in front of them, giving off heavy "control room" vibes.
The clip then cuts to footage of her husband's friends' group toasting with drinks on an airplane, another overlay reads: "flew to Punta Cana with all 10 members of the league" and then a cut to them exiting a passenger van at the front of a hotel: "arrived at their all-inclusive resort."
They even had a dedicated videographer for the trip, who is shown rocking a compact recording setup, complete with a Rode shotgun mic attached to the setup: "got video content of the trip."
Next up was the victor's dinner, which showed the group seated at a large table eating together as someone rocking a green jacket sits at the head of the table with a beaming smile: "had a green jacket ceremony for last year's winner...yes green jacket and all."
The calendar was next up, which last year's loser had to fill with several shirtless selfies and pictures of themselves for each month of the year: "last year's loser had a calendar photo shoot and presented it."
Members of the friend's group were then shown in a follow-up clip running about, participating in challenges: "competed for their first draft picks."
The video ends with footage of them hanging out by the pool: "hope they enjoy coaching their imaginary football teams" Tess writes to close out the clip.
Her viral post received a litany of different comments, with some people wondering just how in the world a group of 10 people were able to afford a vacation centered around a fantasy football draft.
Others remarked that they too wish that they had a friend group that was unified by a common interest where they would set up fun trips and gatherings. Others thought it seemed a lot like an episode of The League, a fantasy football-themed comedy that debuted on FX.
What did you think about Tess' husband's trip? Do you believe it's overkill? Or is it pretty cool that a group of friends decided to frame a vacation around something they enjoy doing together?