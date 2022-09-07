Recently, an artist/musician who calls themselves Supercomposite on Twitter discovered a woman who they began referring to as Loab. What separated Loab from other AI was laid out in a Twitter thread that began innocently enough and ended quite dark. However, Loab's creator has a great deal of affection for her and was more than willing to chat with Distractify about who Loab is and how she came to be.

So, what is Loab? Baby, don't hurt us.