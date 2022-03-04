People Are Comparing Taika Waititi to Wes Anderson — Is There Any Accuracy to It?

Even in speaking about Rushmore to The Guardian in 2019, Wes admitted, “Bill Murray's character in Rushmore is doing some childlike stuff. He's having a major crisis in his life. But I don't know if it's exactly adolescence, it's more just bad behavior. There's no reason we have to limit that to young people…” Many of Wes’s characters, adults and children, are often seeking some sort of childlike adventure.