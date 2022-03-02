'Our Flag Means Death' Is a New Historical Fiction Series ... With a Hilarious Twist

In addition, Stede really does team up with Blackbeard. Probably the most infamous pirate of all time, Blackbeard and Stede worked together to loot more ships and treasure than ever before. Stede himself ceded command of his own ship willingly to Blackbeard, and many of Stede’s crewmen allegedly preferred the charismatic and knowledgeable Blackbeard.

Played by Taika Waititi in Our Flag Means Death, the unlikely friendship between a near-nobleman and a grungy pirate is just another opportunity for comedy.