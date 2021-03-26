The First Trailer for 'The Suicide Squad' Was Just Released and It Revealed Some Major Plot Details

Director, producer, comedian, and actor Taika Waititi is a man of many talents. Earlier this year, the New Zealand film director was awarded a Grammy for his work on the soundtrack of Jojo Rabbit, shortly after earning two Emmy nods for What We Do in the Shadows and The Mandalorian.

His appearance on the latest season of Rick and Morty made us realize how much we love Taika as a voice actor, and his absence from the new red-band trailer for The Suicide Squad makes us think he’s keeping that same energy in the new film.

Who is Taika Waititi playing in the 2021 ‘Suicide Squad’ sequel?

Although Taika previously confirmed his role in The Suicide Squad in an interview with Wired, the screenwriter did not reveal what character he would be playing in the upcoming film. Taika says that after being approached by James Gunn and seeing the film’s star-studded cast, accepting a role in Suicide Squad 2 was an offer he couldn’t refuse.

He explained, “We’re mates and James said, ‘Come and do this thing.’ James is brilliant, and it’s just such a crazy big list of people. But I have no idea what any of them are doing.” While Taika has yet to reveal who he will play in the upcoming film, fans have some theories. After his work on the Maldorian and Thor: Ragnarok, which he also directed, some suggest that he will only lend his voice to the film, possibly voicing the character of Weasel, who is played by James Gunn’s brother, Sean Gunn.

Our first trailer. Warning: gore & adult language & supervillains & adventure & heart. Can't wait to see it in a theater with all of you on August 6. #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/HdqlGVP0lB — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 26, 2021

But after the red-band trailer for the film was released, social media speculates that Taika could very well voice the film’s main villain, Starro. One user wrote on Reddit, “Starro is perfect for a James Gunn movie. He's also perfect for the Suicide Squad.”

In the event that he only lends his voice to the project, Taika won’t be the only well-known voice actor in the Suicide Squad standalone sequel. Reports recently announced that another critically acclaimed entertainer would voice the character of King Shark in The Suicide Squad.

