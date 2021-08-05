'Suicide Squad' and 'The Suicide Squad' Share More Than a Similar Title

When it was announced that The Suicide Squad would be hitting theaters in the summer of 2021, many fans took pause. Wasn't there already a Suicide Squad movie with much of the same cast? The short answer is yes, there is another Suicide Squad movie and the 2021 film takes place in the same universe. But this is more of a re-imagining of the first movie and acts as a standalone film.

And there are some differences between The Suicide Squad and Suicide Squad that set the two movies apart.