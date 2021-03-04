No, Will Smith Isn't Running for President — Yet

No matter what political party you are affiliated with, we can all agree that the last presidential race felt more like a marathon. While many celebrities and influencers took to social media to campaign for their chosen candidate, there were some superstars who kept their views to themselves.

While Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been candid about their personal lives on episodes of Red Table Talk, Jada previously vowed that the series would never tackle politics — but what political party do Will Smith and his family support?

After President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris won their 2020 presidential bid, both Will and his wife congratulated the duo on their milestone victory — later revealing to the media that he has plans to do some time in office himself. Although Jada once forbade him from ever running for president, a recent interview reveals that the actor may have a few tricks up his sleeve.

After previously donating to the Obama campaign, vocalizing his views on same-sex marriage and the Fourteenth Amendment, and rubbing shoulders with Bill Clinton, it’s pretty safe to say that Will Smith’s political views are left-leaning.

So, is Will Smith running for president?

In the ‘90s, Will Smith revealed that he hoped to one day have a future in politics, a whim that seemed to be revived over the last decade. In an interview with Pod Save America, the father-of-three revealed that although it won’t be anytime soon, we can expect to see him run for office in some capacity later.

He explained, “I think for now I’ll let that office get cleaned up a little bit, and then I’ll consider that at some point down the line. I absolutely have an opinion, I’m optimistic, I’m hopeful, I believe in understanding between people, and I believe in the possibility of harmony. I will certainly do my part whether it remains artistic or, at some point, ventures into the political arena.”

In the past, Will has cultivated relationships with other politicians, including Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, who invited Will to spend a night in the White House in 1999. Later, Will joked that he asked Bill to keep his room warm until he got there. The actor told NY Daily News, “That might sound foolish to some. But, in my mind, if Ronald Reagan can become President, then why not Will Smith?”

During his recent interview, Will also opened up about racism and how it shaped his experience as a Black man in America. The actor shared, "I’ve been called [n-word] to my face probably five or six times. And fortunately for my psyche, I’ve never been called [n-word] by a smart person.”