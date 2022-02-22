It's Possible to Live Like the Characters in 'The Gilded Age' — Just Visit These Places!

Within Troy, several locations were used as the opulent mansions seen in The Gilded Age, but the most famous is called The Castle, which is used as Aurora Fane's house. According to Lauri, “The Fane house is particularly famous in Troy — it’s The Castle, it was built in the 1890s and was called the John Paine Mansion, and it has a really eclectic style.” The Castle is open to the public and available to visit.