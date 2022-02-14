Meet the Real-Life Power Couple the Russells Are Based on in 'The Gilded Age'

Morgan explains, "Gould was really vilified in the papers at the time. He was someone who became a kind of living embodiment of all of the inequalities of the era. He has such insane levels of power and sometimes he uses them on really vulnerable people and just crushes them like ants … There’s an aspect of George where he gives his own fury free rein sometimes [that is] almost inhuman."

We've already seen that side of George come out, and we're sure that as a fictional character, he could go even further than his real-life counterpart.