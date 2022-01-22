American actress, comedian, producer, and singer Christine Baranski really can do it all. She has been nominated for an Emmy Award fifteen times and won once for her performance in Cybill as Maryann Thorpe. Christine is also best known for her work in The Good Wife and its spin-off, The Good Fight, as well as a recurring role on The Big Bang Theory. She's starred in films such as How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Chicago, Mamma Mia, Into the Woods, and numerous Broadway roles.