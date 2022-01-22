'The Gilded Age' Branches From Its New York City Setting to Be Filmed in Historic Locations

'The Gilded Age' Branches From Its New York City Setting to Be Filmed in Historic LocationsBy Anna Garrison
Jan. 22 2022, Published 2:25 p.m. ET
Your newest historical fiction obsession from HBO Max, The Gilded Age, was created by Julian Fellowes, the writer and producer of Downton Abbey. Starring big-name actors Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, and more, the official synopsis indicates the show will focus on New York City in the late 1800s with a new set of old-money characters.
However, despite the show's setting taking place in New York City, The Gilded Age might not have filmed there. So, where was The Gilded Age filmed? Here's everything we know about the show and its locations.
Where was 'The Gilded Age' filmed?
In November 2021, The Newport Daily News of Newport, Rhode Island, reported that filming took place in February 2021. Previously, filming was scheduled to take place in March 2020, but there were production delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several historical mansions were utilized for filming, such as Chateau-sur-Mer, The Elms, and The Breakers.
Filming also took place for the show outside New York City in Westchester County, New York. The Westchester County official website detailed filming took place in late 2020 and early 2021. Scenes were filmed "on dirt roads and in historic cabins at the Edith Macy Conference Center in Briarcliff Manor, Glenview at Hudson River Museum in Yonkers, Sleepy Hollow Country Club."
Additional scenes filmed in Westchester took place "inside the mansion and on the grounds at Lyndhurst and Belvedere Estate in Tarrytown. Pace University in Pleasantville was used as a film location and cast and crew basecamp." Executive producer David Crockett explained that he wanted to film in Westchester deliberately because it served as a "getaway" for wealthy city-dwellers during the Gilded Age.
Crockett said, “We were committed to an authentic feel and wanted the show to be a New York show, an American show. And Westchester came through for us. We created Manhattan locations of the era including a grand mansion and hotel exteriors, the interior of coffee and cake saloon, a downtown printing press, tavern, and the exterior of a ferry terminal. Westchester offered unbelievable assets and we will be back.”
Many of the historic places The Gilded Age filmed are currently open for the public to visit, including the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown. "The period of the Gilded Age is a major part of Lyndhurst’s history and we worked closely with the production team to bring this to life,” said Howard Zar, Lyndhurst executive director. “Our staff has a long history of helping our film industry collaborators achieve their objectives and succeed ... It allows Lyndhurst to reach new audiences in a completely different way.”
Although the show did not film in the heart of New York City, it's clear their filming locations were dedicated to historical accuracy, comfort, and safety for the cast and crew. It sounds like fans will enjoy The Gilded Age as much as they enjoyed Downton Abbey.
The Gilded Age premieres on Jan. 24, 2022.