'The Gilded Age' Beautifully Blends Fiction and Real History — Who Was the Astor Family?

"[Old money families] were living in houses in Washington Square that were not enormous. They lived respectable lives, and that was New York society at the time. But for the new arrivals, that wasn't enough for them. They wanted to do something bigger and better," Julian Fellowes explained to Entertainment Weekly. "They started to build these palaces on Fifth Avenue and gradually pushed further north. So you had these great rivalries between the new families and the old."

Agnes van Rhijn is practically gritting her teeth right about now.