The Gilded Age Was a Deceptive Period of Bounty, Wealth, and Rebellion

There’s nothing better than sitting down with a glass of wine and watching a classic period drama. Luckily, the writers of Downton Abbey are bringing us The Gilded Age on HBO, so we’ll get a peek into the American side of aristocracy during what was known as the Gilded Age.

Starring Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon, the new series explores many similar themes of the class struggle that are in Downton Abbey through a new lens.