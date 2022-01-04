Is Paramount Plus's Western Historical Drama '1883' Based on Real History?

With real-life couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill portraying James and Margaret Dutton, the series follows the Duttons' journey from poverty-stricken Texas, through the Great Plains, and into the fruitful lands of Montana, all in hopes of a better future. It's all about Westward Expansion, as Montana was considered "the promised land" back in the 19th century.

Considering we all learned about the (surface-level) history of Westward Expansion in elementary school, is 1883 based on a true story?