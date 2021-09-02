Here Are the Origins of Labor Day and Why People Celebrate

According to the U.S. Department of Labor , Labor Day was originally established to celebrate "the social and economic achievements of American workers." Activists in this field advocated for this to become a federal holiday because of how the workforce contributed to the country's "strength, prosperity, and well-being."

Before it was nationally recognized, Labor Day was celebrated by groups in various states. While it's not exactly clear who founded the holiday, many believe it was Peter J. McGuire who did so in 1882. McGuire was general secretary of the Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners and a co-founder of the American Federation of Labor.

Others believe it was a machinist and secretary of the Central Labor Union in New York named Matthew Maguire who did so that same year.