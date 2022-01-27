Peggy Scott Might Actually Be the Most Dynamic Character in 'The Gilded Age'

The Gilded Age works to give Peggy “little moments of dignity” by showing her caught between two worlds. Peggy is forced to code-switch, something that still happens today, and we get to see her interact with her family and circle outside of the all-white world of the Upper East Side. So although Peggy Scott might not be an actual figure from American history, she’s as real as can be in The Gilded Age.

New episodes of The Gilded Age air every Monday at 9 p.m. EST on HBO.