HBO's 'The Gilded Age' Transports Viewers to 19th-Century New York

Starring Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook and Christine Baranski as Agnes Van Rhijn, HBO's latest historical drama transports viewers to 19th-century New York, an intriguing place where those with old money and those without were caught up in a heated contest.

Created by Julian Fellowes, an actor, producer, and scriptwriter who rose to international fame with Downton Abbey, The Gilded Age aims to take a new look at the titular period of unparalleled growth, expansion, and, of course, drama.