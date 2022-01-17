HBO's Hit Drama 'Euphoria' Is Far From Accurately Portraying Gen-Z Teenagers

For some, HBO's hit drama Euphoria is quite a controversial show due to its mature and triggering subject matter regarding teens. Many believe the series is too extreme and doesn't capture the Gen-Z teenage experience accurately.

Though some of what happens every week may occur in the daily life of today's teens — mental health struggles, social media addiction, and extreme insecurity — it's hard to believe that the typical teenager engages in excessive drug use and over-the-top sexual acts.