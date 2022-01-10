High School Doesn't Last Forever, so 'Euphoria' May Not Go Beyond Season 3

After nearly two and a half years off the air — not including the bridge episodes — HBO's hit teen drama series Euphoria is back with Season 2. The tumultuous premiere provides fans with more drama, violence, and drug overdose scares than ever.

The long-awaited second season brings viewers along for a wild ride full of devastating scenarios that will make it hard to watch. However, we'll take our chances and tune in because we can't get enough of the over-the-top high school atmosphere.