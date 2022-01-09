We Have Reason to Feel Euphoric for ‘Euphoria’ Season 3

By the time Euphoria’s second season wraps up, fans will undoubtedly beg for more episodes. Unfortunately, we don’t have a Euphoria Season 3 release date. HBO hasn’t even renewed the show for a third season yet.

But don’t worry: It certainly seems HBO is sweet on the teen drama. The premium cable network renewed Euphoriafor Season 2 in July 2019, just weeks after the show’s debut — and more than a year before Zendaya became the youngest-ever Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy winner.