According to a New Rumor, Sunny Suljic Might Appear in 'Euphoria' — What's the Truth?By Leila Kozma
Jan. 5 2022, Published 10:20 a.m. ET
Season 1 of Euphoria premiered on June 16, 2019. In eight episodes, it introduced viewers to the conflicted and debaucherous life of a group of teenagers, including Rue Bennett (Zendaya), Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer), Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie), and others.
The show garnered popularity with its cutting scenes exploring topics like drug addiction and internalized homophobia. What will Season 2 of Euphoria bring? Is actor Sunny Suljic about to make a cameo?
Sunny Suljic previously shared the screen with 'Euphoria' star Alexa Demie. Will he appear in 'Euphoria'?
Sixteen-year-old Sunny Suljic landed one of his first roles in 2013, portraying Jody Dunlap in Ruined. He earned his first breakthrough in The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Yorgos Lanthimos's critically-acclaimed horror-thriller.
His name is bound to ring a bell for the fans of Mid90s, Jonah Hill's directorial debut capturing the adventures of a skateboarder. Only 13 at the time, Sunny had a controversial makeout scene with Euphoria star Alexa Demie.
Sunny Suljic does not appear to be credited on 'Euphoria.'
Sunny and Sissy Sheridan sparked dating rumors in the second half of 2021. Sunny appeared in several of Sissy's TikToks. Unfortunately, Euphoria fans won't get the chance to catch the stars in a shared scene, as neither of them seems to be credited on Season 2.
Are Sunny Suljic and Sissy Sheridan dating? Who is Sissy Sheridan's boyfriend?
A keen skateboarder in real life, Sunny frequently takes to Instagram to share short clips offering a glimpse into his latest practice sessions. He also posts casual snaps capturing his latest hangouts with friends.
He has yet to post about a significant other, however. Sissy tends to address the latest developments in her dating life now and then, occasionally sharing posts featuring Sunny.
"Sunny Suljic and Sissy Sheridan dating blows my mind every time I remember," tweeted @lillian75992405.
"Just found out Sunny Suljic and Sissy Sheridan is a thing. Totally not sobbing," tweeted @wheezytot.
"Finding out Sunny Suljic and Sissy Sheridan are dating is the best news I’ve heard in a while," tweeted @ju1i4r0s3_.
In addition to his work as an influencer, Sunny also portrays Atreus in the forthcoming video game based on Norse mythology, God of War: Ragnarök. He previously appeared in North Hollywood, Mikey Alfred's comedy-drama starring Euphoria's Angus Cloud, and The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two. Sunny might not appear in Euphoria, but he seems to be on the same artistic circuit as several Euphoria stars.
Minka Kelly, Dominic Fike, and Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr. joined the cast of 'Euphoria' for Season 2.
Season 2 of Euphoria captures the latest developments taking place in the life of Rue and the group of teenagers who move in the same circles as her. Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, and Jacob Elordi will all reprise their roles.
Austin Abrams, who portrayed Ethan in Season 1, is notably absent from the trailer. Minka Kelly, Dominic Fike, and Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr. are some stars who joined the cast.
Season 2 of Euphoria premieres on Jan. 9, 2021, on HBO Max.