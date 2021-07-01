Sydney Sweeney Says Craziest 'Euphoria' Season 2 Storyline Involves a Character Fans Will "Least Expect" (EXCLUSIVE)

Therefore, it's no surprise that during those rare moments when she isn't filming, Sydney — who partnered with Autotrader — is working on fixing her Ford Bronco to get it road-ready.

A self-proclaimed person who "doesn't like to sit still," actress Sydney Sweeney is always on the move.

Distracitfy spoke exclusively with the 23-year-old, who told us that the process of buying and fixing a car has been "insane and overwhelming," but Autotrader has made it easier, and she's ready to reap the rewards by taking her baby out for a road trip up and down the coast.

One role that seemingly propelled Sydney into overnight stardom is her role as Cassie Howard in HBO's Euphoria . With Season 2 reportedly scheduled for release in late 2021, Sydney exclusively teased her character's "wild" storylines to Distractify.

Sydney, who is known for her roles in The Handmaid's Tale, Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood, and Euphoria, told Distractify that she "thrives off of being really crazily booked."

Building something from the ground up and putting her foot on the gas is certainly what the actress did with her career.

Sydney Sweeney teases Cassie's "wild" storyline in 'Euphoria' Season 2.

It has been two years since Euphoria was released on HBO. The teen drama caught fans' attention — not just because of the glittery makeup and neon outfits — but for the very raw storylines that real-life adolescents face in today's society. The R-rated show deals with issues of sexual abuse, drug addiction, body image issues, self-acceptance, family troubles, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: HBO

In Season 1 of the hit HBO series, Cassie's storyline mainly focused on her relationships, not just the sexual partners she had or the tumultuous relationship she had with her college boyfriend McKay (Algee Smith), but also the relationship she has with her sister, and her own self-love. "I think that it’s hard to have a truly meaningful relationship with someone else before you can have a loving relationship with yourself," Sydney exclusively told Distractify. "I don’t think Cassie has found love with herself, and she’s searching for that love in other people."

Article continues below advertisement

She continued, "She doesn’t feel it from her family so it makes her angry." She added, "I think that it’s definitely hard for any relationship to have deep meaning when she doesn’t yet accept herself." Throughout Season 1, Cassie deals with being slut-shamed by her high school peers. At the conclusion of the series, the teen queen becomes unexpectedly pregnant by her now ex-boyfriend and decides to get an abortion.

Source: HBO

Article continues below advertisement

Though Sydney couldn't spill the details on if Cassie and McKay would reconcile in Season 2, she told us that "there’s definitely some relationships that are being built." "There are relationships that will be made and relationships that will be broken. I can’t say who. I can’t say why. I can’t say how many," she said. "Cassie’s going for a wild ride this season."