Does Rue Go Back to Her Old Ways in Season 2 of 'Euphoria'? Here's What We Know

After a scene where Rue mentions she's got a plan, we see that the suitcase is full of pill bottles. In the trailer, we don't get a clear idea of what this plan is or what she needs it for, but we hope that she's not slipping back into her former habits.

Many fans thought that Rue had died at the end of the first season, but Zendaya appears in the trailer for the second season — and she's not pulling a Hannah Baker.