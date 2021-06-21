One Woman Inspired the Story of Hannah Baker in '13 Reasons Why'

The controversial Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why ended back in 2020 despite how popular it was. During all four seasons, we got to see how difficult it can be to exist within the walls of a high school, and the struggle that takes place after trying to move on from trauma.

Because the Netflix series seems so real, some fans have been trying to figure out who the events of 13 Reasons Why are based on, and who inspired the star character Hannah Baker.

It turns out that there are a few different things that inspired the story and the character. Here's everything we know.