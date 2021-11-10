Tom Holland and Zendaya's Reported Romance Could Be Getting Serious Very Quickly

The relationship between Tom Holland and Zendaya hasn't been confirmed publicly, but fans are still eager for any hints they can get about the couple. After they were spotted kissing in July 2021 by Page Six , rumors about the pair have heated up. Interviewers and Spider-Man fans have been trying to coax the truth out of the rumored couple, but so far, Tom and Zendaya have kept quiet about their romance.

Recently, however, the rumors have taken a turn for the serious. A post from Deux Moi alleged that the two were considering marriage, and an interview where Tom described his personal life has fans raising eyebrows. Could fans see a Tom and Zendaya wedding down the line?

Are Tom Holland and Zendaya engaged?

Rumors of an engagement first sparked on Instagram gossip blog Deux Moi when someone submitted a blind about "Superheroes to the altar." The source alleges, "Apparently, they’re planning on confirming once their highly anticipated superhero movie is released." In a follow-up post, Deux Moi herself hinted that "I heard [Tom and Zendaya] are very serious about one another from a very reliable source."

Source: Deux Moi

Article continues below advertisement

However, others are skeptical at the potential for their engagement, especially since the stars have yet to publicly confirm they are in a relationship. The closest Tom and Zendaya have gotten to revealing they are an item is a post to Instagram Tom created for Zendaya's birthday, which included a photo of the two of them and the caption, "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when you're up xxx."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans were swept into a frenzy when scanned pages from an interview with Total Film hit the internet, where Tom describes his love life in more detail than he has ever previously. In the interview, when asked why he isn't on social media, Tom says he's trying to keep his personal and public lives separate. "I'm very happy and in love, and my friends are great, and my family is great, and everyone's happy and healthy."

He also adds a nugget of information fans have been obsessing over. When asked what he sees himself doing in five years, Tom responds honestly. "I might go and be a carpenter for two years, and take a big break, and come back. Or I might not come back. I might go away, and get married, and have kids, and just disappear for the rest of my life."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Recently, an eagle-eyed fan has spotted Tom on the set of Euphoria Season 2, which Zendaya is currently filming. On Nov. 4, 2021, a fan from Brazil posted a video to Twitter of Tom on set, seemingly confirming that he is there to support his rumored girlfriend. The pair have also been spotted attending a wedding together and were captured in pictures posted to Instagram Stories by their mutual friend Esteban Camarillo.