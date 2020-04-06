Tom Holland Is Single Again — Someone Tell Zendaya

Tom Holland Is Single Again — Someone Tell ZendayaBy Ashley Vega
Hold your spidey senses, because they're telling us that Spider-Man is now single. Tom Holland, the man behind the spider mask, seems to have recently split from his new girlfriend, leaving him single in time to work on his upcoming Spider-Man sequel.
But what happened with his previous love interest? Who was that mysterious woman Tom was rumored to be dating — and is there someone else next in line?
Tom was dating a mysterious blonde for a few months.
Tom was seen engaging in PDA with a mysterious blonde girl. The two were seen out in London heading to British Summer Time Hyde Park Festival to enjoy The Black Eyed Peas concert. No, this is not an outdated article —The Black Eyed Peas are still very much putting out new hits.
This mysterious girl goes by the name of Olivia Bolton. She’s a digital producer and gives off major Gwen Stacy vibes from Spider-Man. Her resemblance to Peter Parker’s former love is pretty uncanny.
But instead of being excited for the young actor about his new love interest, most fans were upset it meant their dream ship of Tom and co-star Zendaya had to come to an end. Though the friends have nipped the rumor in the bud, no one really believes it. Have you seen their chemistry?
The Spider-Man: Far From Home co-stars are literally the best of friends. They’re super vocal about their support towards one another and they’re always seen bantering with each other. They even battled it out on Paramount Network’s Lip Sync Battle where Zendaya delivered a top-notch performance to Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic.” However, Tom suited up — well more like suited down — in what should be a Grammy-winning performance to Rihanna’s “Umbrella.”
Even though Tom and Zendaya are “just friends,” back in July 2017, People reported that two sources confirmed their “low-key” relationship. One source said, “They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man. They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye, but they’ve gone on vacations with each other.”
Zendaya humorously retweeted and responded with, “Wait wait…my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven’t been on a vacation in years! Hbu @tomholland1996 ???”
Tom responded, “Does the press tour count?” So clearly, they aren’t dating.
Who else has Tom Holland been linked to romantically?
Apart from Zendaya, which is the biggest dating rumor linked to Tom Holland’s love life, Tom has also been linked to a few other women. These rumors included Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children’s Ella Purnell. The two were seen being smitten with each other at a BAFTA after-party and were even rumored to have extended the meeting to Tom’s hotel.
Before Ella, there was his actual ex-girlfriend Elle Lotherington. Elle was Tom’s childhood sweetheart and the couple shared sweet messages with each other via social media. However, they seemed to have split in 2017. Tom is very quiet about his dating life regardless of the rumors.
Is Tom single now?
Unfortunately, his love story with the Gwen Stacy lookalike has come to an end. Apparently, going public with Olivia was hard for Tom, making this breakup even harder. The pair had known each other for years before deciding to date, but according to The Daily Mail, the couple has called it quits.
"Tom and Olivia remain very close but decided recently it was best for them to be just friends rather than a couple," a source told the outlet.
Looks like Tom is back on the market for now, and the TomDaya ships can start back up. Regardless of who he dates next, hopefully his next boo will be the true MJ to his Peter Parker.
