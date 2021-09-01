Doctor Strange's Accessory in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Unlocks Even More Wild Theories

In the trailer, Doctor Strange is wearing the Eye of Agamotto, but fans were quick to point out that that doesn’t necessarily mean that the Time Stone is in the Eye. The Eye is an heirloom, passed down from the first Sorcerer Supreme all the way to Doctor Strange, the future Sorcerer Supreme, that was used to contain the Time Stone to make it safe to use for sorcerers.

However, some fans think that Doctor Strange is wearing a decoy Eye of Agamotto — most beings don’t know that the Infinity Stones were destroyed, and it would be good to keep it that way. So, it would make sense for Doctor Strange to make a decoy Eye just to make sure most of the universe’s enemies are kept at bay.

Another theory is that Doctor Strange is wearing a different Eye. In the comic books, there are three Eyes created by Agamotto that each has different powers. One was for Truth, one for Power, and the third for Prescience.

Each of these Eyes of Agamotto has its own powers and abilities, so Stephen Strange could very well just be wearing a different Eye of Agamotto than the one that contained the Time Stone.