'Spider-Man' Fans Think Ned Will Be the Hobgoblin in 'No Way Home'

According to the theory, which was posted on TikTok and made the rounds on the internet, Ned will likely turn into the Hobgoblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

This theory looks at what happened with best-friend characters in earlier Spider-Man movies, which starred Tobey Maguire and later Andrew Garfield as the titular web-slingers in their respective films.

A video on TikTok shows images of Tobey Maguire and James Franco from the 2002 Spider-Man movie with a photo of James's version of the Green Goblin.

There's another photo of Andrew Garfield and Dane DeHaan in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Next to that image is one of Dane as the Green Goblin.