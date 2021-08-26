Why Doctor Strange Is Acting Odd in the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer

The trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has got everyone talking — Marvel fan or not. It even led to a 24-hour streaming record break for Avengers: Endgame . So of course, we’re theorizing like there’s no tomorrow! And there’s no villain we like to theorize about more than Mephisto, the devil-like villain in Marvel comics, who has yet to appear in the MCU.

Many fans thought Mephisto would first show up in WandaVision due to his ties to The Scarlet Witch in the comics. Then, the image of a devil in the Loki TV series inspired us to think he might be the one behind the TVA. So far we’ve been let down … but now, is it possible that Mephisto could actually be Doctor Strange in Spider-Man: No Way Home in a switcheroo of sorts?

Marvel fans think Doctor Strange could actually be Mephisto in disguise.

From what we know of Doctor Strange from past Marvel movies, he’s not one to bend the rules of the universe unless it’s absolutely necessary. When the time stone is in jeopardy in Avengers: Infinity War, Doctor Strange is pretty steadfast that it would be the most dangerous stone for Thanos to get his hands on. But in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, we see a completely different side of Doctor Strange … so different, in fact, that some of us fans think he’s not what he appears to be.

The main conflict in Spider-Man: No Way Home seems to be triggered by Doctor Strange doing a spell to reverse everyone’s knowledge of Spider-Man being Peter Parker. It seems pretty out of left field that Doctor Strange would risk opening up the multiverse just to make Peter’s life a little easier.

And although we see hints of at least four villains in the trailer, doesn’t it seem like the most villainous act of all is causing a multiversal conflict? Except Doctor Strange isn’t a villain … unless he’s not actually Doctor Strange.

