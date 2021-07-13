Don't Worry, There's Plenty to Look Forward to After 'Loki'

We’re all butthurt that Loki is only six episodes — we need more Marvel ! Luckily for us, Disney Plus has a pretty extensive release schedule of upcoming shows, so we have plenty to look forward to. The next Marvel show after Loki is an exciting one, but there are actually nine shows we’re anticipating after Loki.

So far, Disney Plus has released three relatively successful Marvel shows. The first, highly anticipated show, WandaVision, has even received Emmy nominations.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, while not as critically acclaimed as WandaVision, elevates Sam and Bucky to a whole new level, and introduces us to some new villains. And then there’s Loki — quirky, emotional, and exciting. So what’s next after Loki?