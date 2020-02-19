Meet She-Hulk: Bruce Banner’s Cousin Is Getting Her Own Disney Plus Series

Another fan theory is that Stephanie Beatriz (who plays Rosa Diaz on Brooklyn Nine-Nine) could be cast as She-Hulk. We’re not gonna lie: We’d love to see that. However, Marvel and Disney have certainly proven themselves capable of finding the perfect people for so many superhero roles, and we’re sure this series will be no different.

There is no release date for She-Hulk on Disney Plus yet, but the general consensus is that it won’t be hitting the streaming service until at least 2022. Stay tuned!