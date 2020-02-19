We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
she-hulk-disney-plus-1582145708728.jpg
Source: Marvel

Meet She-Hulk: Bruce Banner’s Cousin Is Getting Her Own Disney Plus Series

By

There are probably some people in the world who, after seeing Avengers: Endgame, thought to themselves: Ah, finally. I’ve seen the end of all the Marvel Cinematic Universe has to offer. How very, very wrong those people were.

Now that Disney Plus is the official home of all things Marvel, the MCU is going to do what universes to do best: continue to expand. We already know about upcoming shows like WandaVision, Loki, and The Falcon and Winter Soldier, but that’s not where the new shows end. We’re also getting a She-Hulk series on Disney Plus! Here’s what we know about the new series.