Could There Be A 'Young Avengers' Movie Coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Everywhere you look, there's a series of leaks floating around when it comes to Marvel movies . This week, it looks like new leaks have fizzled to the surface involving some of the future Marvel Studios plans, namely a potential addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the form of a little movie called Young Avengers. According to Redditor joshuamunn213 , there could be some very interesting developments coming down the line for the property.

What could the leaks mean for Marvel fans looking to hear more about Young Avengers? We've got all the info currently floating around out there, even though it's a bit sparse. Keep in mind, as joshuamunn213 indicates, that you should of course take all this information with a grain of salt, but it's still pretty cool to think about!

After the new Young Avengers team is introduced with Ant-Man 3, they may also start showing up in several other Disney+ shows , some of them with their own individual appearances on self-titled series. This could include Kate Bishop in Hawkeye and Speed and Wiccan in WandaVision as well as Kid Loki in the show Loki.

It's very possible that a Young Avengers film could be in the pipeline. According to the leaks, the third entry in the Ant-Man movie series could potentially set up a Young Avengers team. From there, a movie or a show could spring forth, lead by Scott Lang's daughter Cassie Lang. The show would also feature Ms. Marvel, Kate Bishop, Kid Loki, and Scarlet Witch's children Speed and Wiccan.

Who are the 'Young Avengers,' anyway?

The Young Avengers are essentially just what they sound like. They're a superhero team all with relationships to the Avengers themselves. The original series debuted in 2006 and ended up winning the 2006 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Comic Book. This ragtag bunch of teenage heroes includes personalities like Hulkling, Marvel Boy, Speed, Hawkeye, and Patriot. If you haven't heard of several of these members of the group, don't worry, as a movie or show could get you caught up quick.

Source: Marvel Comics

There's a lot of Young Avengers stories to sift through at present to prep yourself for any possible movie or TV show coming down the line. But it seems like if there is a new show or movie on the horizon based on the property, there will be several chances to get caught up with some of the characters you may have not been paying attention to throughout Marvel's many universes.