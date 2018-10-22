Here's Why Chris Hemsworth Is the Love of Humanity's Life

It's always disappointing whenever you get a chance to meet your heroes in real life and they turn out to be not-so-nice or accommodating. Now, I'm not talking about annoying someone when they're out eating a meal; if you're encroaching on their time with family, that makes you a total jerk-face.

I'm talking about situations where they could be perfectly nice human beings and they elect to be jerkish grumps. Those kinds of experiences can ruin your entire perception of that person and the work of theirs that you loved so darn much.

But then there are certain celebrities and public figures who end up being absolute sweethearts, even when there aren't any cameras or PR opportunities readily lurking about. The only "reason" they go out of their way to make someone else's day special is just because they felt like it.

And one celebrity who plays a "nice guy" on camera — and actually is a nice guy in real life — is Mr. Chris Hemsworth. Yes, I know, it's kind of unfair that someone who not only plays the part of the almighty Thor, but completely looks the part too, has a heart as big as his pecs.

But he totally does, and there are plenty of examples of his amazingness just floating around the internet. The most recent one is this interaction he had with a down-on-his-luck hitchhiker who was in desperate need of a ride.

Chris was travelling with his pal Luke Zocchi when the two decided to pick up musician Scott Hildebrand, who was standing on the side of the road, asking for a ride to Byron Bay. As it turns out, the Thor star and Luke were headed just that way.

But Scott wasn't just getting a truck ride with the two dudes to his desired destination, they told him that they were actually taking a chopper over the water and it was his blind luck that he'd get to tag along.

Chris jokingly said he'd just have to chip in $4,000 for gas to hitch a ride while patting Scott on the shoulders. The look on Scott's face as he giddily sat in the truck, awaiting a dream ride with a real-life Avenger says it all.

As if you weren't jealous enough of Scott, the helicopter ride itself looked absolutely breathtaking. The beautiful blue waters of the beach beneath you, with Chris Hemsworth pallin' around two feet away while helping you haul you stuff around the country, is just incredible.

Here's the best part: Scott had no idea who the two nice gentlemen were until he got to the helipad. In an interview with Nova FM Radio, Scott said that Luke told him before they got on the chopper that it was "Chris Hemsworth, Thor," and Scott just went from ecstatic to my-mind-is-blown.

After landing at Byron Bay, Chris and Luke bid farewell to their hitch-hiking passenger, saying, "Alright, Scotty, dream's over, back to the normal hitchhiker life of kombis and stuff mate, you're on." I don't know what a kombi is, but it's so endearingly Australian.

Some people just have all the luck, don't they? Although this'll probably be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Scott, and one that'll eclipse all of his other hitchhiking experiences (anyone who has backpacked across a foreign land will tell you), it isn't Chris' first rodeo when it comes to being a darn decent human being.

There was the time when Chris was chilling at the airport and then accidentally left his wallet on a table after eating a meal. He had assumed he would never see it again, but thankfully, a good samaritan found it.

Source: ellentube

The young man mailed the wallet back to Chris, along with a letter. At the end of his note, he mentioned that his mother saw the actor on Ellen and asked if he could somehow hook him and his mom up with tickets to see the show live.

Not only did Chris make good on that request, but Ellen then invited the young man up on the stage to sit next to the actor who was being interviewed by everyone's favorite daytime talk-show host. What happened next was super awesome.

Source: ellentube

Because Chris was sure that the cash in his wallet was gone anyway (and because he's kind of uncomfortable about being mega-rich in the first place) he gave the young man all of the money that was in his wallet at the time.

The wholesome, feel-good moment was made even more wholesome and feel-good when the young man was given a thank-you letter, along with a $10,000 check towards his college tuition fees courtesy of Shutterfly. It pays to be awesome to Thor.

Source: ellentube

The most jacked of the famous Hollywood Chris-es also is involved with a number of charities and causes. Like Baby2Baby, which is an organization that helps get infants, toddlers, and kids aged 0-12 necessities such as diapers, toiletries, and other basics.

He's also been involved with the Hollywood Charity Horse Show, the J/P Haitian Relief Organization, the Motion Picture Television Fund Foundation, Oceana, and the Robert F Kennedy Memorial. Not to mention tons of other times he's lent his celebrity and Thor likeness to noteworthy causes, like Stand up to Cancer.