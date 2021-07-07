Loki Is the God of Mischief, But He May Actually Be a Hero — Here's Why

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Loki Episode 4.

When it comes to Marvel superheroes, we often think of Captain America, Thor, and Iron Man — the quintessential good guys. But what about those characters who don’t quite fit fully into the villain or hero mold — most famously (or should we say infamously?), Loki.

With Disney Plus's Loki well underway, many of us are hoping Loki succeeds in overthrowing the TVA, so does that mean Loki is good? If viewers are rooting for him, does that inherently make him an admirable protagonist?