The Truth Behind What Really Happened to Mobius in 'Loki'

Episode 4 of Loki is perhaps the most eventful episode of the Marvel series yet. Somehow, the writers just keep one-upping themselves, making us anticipate the final nexus of events even more than before. When Mobius steps out of line at the TVA, he gets pruned, but is Mobius really dead ?

Mobius, played by the quirkily charming Owen Wilson , has become a new fan favorite in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So if he really is dead, we will all be devastated because we definitely want more Mobius! Plus, there are still so many unanswered questions about his past and his future. We all want a jet skiing happy ending for Mobius, but if he really is dead, that won’t be possible.

When Mobius admits, “Maybe I was a jet skier,” she quickly “prunes” him. Without a second to even process it, it looks like Mobius is dead.

Mobius goes back to Loki and shares that he believes him. They decide to team up. Yes! It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for! But wait — when they exit the interrogation room, Ravonna is there, now ready to interrogate Mobius after realizing her tempad is gone.

So Mobius, learning a trick or two from Loki, sneakily takes Ravonna’s tempad when they’re “celebrating” the end of the Loki variants mission. He watches Agent C-20’s trial. C-20 had been enchanted by Sylvie and learned of her previous life, and while he can’t fully trust Loki, he believes that C-20 is being truthful and that she saw her previous life.

However, Loki reveals that all the workers at the TVA are variants whose memories have been wiped and whose lives have been taken away from them. Doesn’t Mobius ever wonder where his '90s obsession with Josta and jet skis comes from? He can’t trust Loki, but his interest is piqued.

In Episode 4 , Loki and Sylvie get recaptured by the TVA with Mobius and Agent B-15 at the charge. Although Loki and Mobius have enjoyable banter throughout the series, it’s impossible for Mobius to fully trust Loki, considering that Loki is the actual God of Mischief. So when Loki tries to tell Mobius, “The TVA is all a lie,” Mobius is quick to dismiss him.

But is Mobius really dead? It’s possible he isn’t.

While we’re staring at our screens with mouths gaping at the possibility of a Loki without Mobius, Loki and Sylvie are marched in front of the Timekeepers to be pruned themselves. When Agent B-15 also realizes her true identity, she turns on the TVA, and an epic battle breaks out between the TVA agents, Ravonna, Sylvie, and Loki. It seems like Sylvie and Loki survive, but then Ravonna stabs Loki in the back with the pruning stick.

So now we think Loki and Mobius are both dead? That can’t be real! In the post-credits scene, Loki wakes up in an apocalyptic timeline that shows a crumbling Avengers building in New York City. Where and when exactly is he? We’re not sure, but he’s come face to face with four Loki variants who tell him that he’s not dead.

So if Loki isn’t dead, this means Mobius probably isn’t dead either. Maybe Mobius is in the same apocalypse and this is where all pruned beings end up. Or, it could be that pruned beings end up in different timelines. The other possibility is that Mobius is sent back to the TVA again and again so there are multiple Mobius variants.

