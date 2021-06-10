Owen Wilson Apparently Has a Daughter He's Never Met

But there’s an aspect of Owen’s life that he keeps pretty private, and that's his personal life with his family.

Actor Owen Wilson needs no introduction. From Wedding Crashers and Marley and Me, to nearly every Wes Anderson movie ever made, the star brings a lovable and charmingly goofy air to all of the characters he plays.

Owen has his hands full with two boys who are about to become teenagers and is also the father of a 2-year-old baby girl. Although each child is from a different relationship, the funnyman looks like he does a pretty good job at maintaining relationships with his kids. Or does he?

Who are Owen Wilson’s kids?

Owen Wilson has a total of three children: sons Robert Ford and Finn Wilson, and daughter Lyla Aranya Wilson. The oldest, who goes by Ford, was born on Jan. 14, 2011 in Hawaii to Owen and his then-girlfriend, Jade Duell.

Owen says that Ford is "a little stuntman in training" and on Ellen, he told the host that his oldest son is a huge fan of Jackie Chan, who famously does his own stunts. Owen also said that Ford had started to practice his stunts at the park, which has already led to a couple of stitches and hospital visits.

Owen’s second son, Finn Wilson, was born Jan. 30, 2014. Owen had Finn with Caroline Lindqvist, who used to be his personal trainer. Although the two never officially confirmed their relationship, there was a bit of a scandal surrounding the birth of their son, as Caroline was still married to her ex-husband, plastic surgeon Ritu Chopra, at the time.

Owen also shared on Ellen that Finn adores his older brother, Ford, so much so that Finn pretty much copies everything that Ford would say or do. The Rushmore star told Ellen that while he’s used to being the guy who cracks the jokes, Finn actually thinks that Ford is the comedian of the house and every time Owen tries to be funny, “It's like nothing from those guys.”

Owen’s youngest child is daughter Lyla Aranya Wilson, who was born to Owen and ex-girlfriend Varunie Vongsvirates on Oct. 10, 2018. Owen came under fire after the birth of his daughter as he reportedly refused to meet her and wasn't happy about the pregnancy to begin with.

Although the Cars actor and Varunie dated for about four years before Lyla was born, Owen insisted on a paternity test after he found out she was pregnant. Even after the DNA test confirmed Owen was the dad, he did not ask for visitation rights and reportedly hasn’t met Lyla to this day.

While Owen pays child support for Lyla and has added her to his Screen Actors Guild medical insurance, Varunie has sole custody of their daughter and Owen is apparently zero percent involved in raising her at all.