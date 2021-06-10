Does the 'Loki' Premiere Solve the Mystery of Who D.B. Cooper Is? (SPOILERS)

The Marvel original series Loki made its debut on streaming service Disney Plus on June 9, and viewers were probably shocked that the science fiction show referenced a real-life person. Loki centers around the God of Mischief , aka Loki, portrayed by Tom Hiddleston. In the first episode, Loki is taken by Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) through a vision request. While he's looking at his past, Mobius decides to stop at one of his favorite moments in the story of Loki.

When the vision is replayed, viewers can see on the TVA's projector screen that Loki is on an airplane wearing a business suit. As the aircraft is en route to Seattle, Loki gives the flight attendant a note. When she walks away without reading it, he tells her that she should read it because it states that he has a bomb. Right after he says that, the next thing the audience sees is Loki jumping off the plane and getting sucked back to Asgard.

So, who exactly is this D.B. Cooper that the God of Mischief is supposed to be in Loki? Keep reading to find out more about D.B. Cooper.

When the vision ends, Mobius says, "I can't believe you were D.B. Cooper!" He tells him that he did it because he'd lost a bet to Thor. While it just seems like another moment in time where Loki was up to no good, that scene is based on a true story involving D.B. Cooper, whose actions are one of the biggest unsolved mysteries in the United States to date.

Who is the real D.B. Cooper?

Loki isn't the infamous D.B. Cooper, but kudos for the series imagining that he was and solving the mystery once and for all. So, who is this D.B. Cooper? On Nov. 24, 1971, a man who was calling himself Dan Cooper bought a one-way ticket to Seattle from Portland, Ore. According to the description from the FBI, he appeared to be in his mid-40s and wore a business suit with a white shirt and a black tie on the flight.

When the first was midair, D.B. Cooper handed the flight attendant a note. Before he showed her the piece of paper, he told her that he had a bomb. She then went straight to the captain with the note and demanded $200,000 in twenty-dollar bills and four parachutes. When the plane landed in Seattle, the hijacker let all the passengers off in exchange for the parachutes and money. With some of the crew members still on board, the flight took off with D.B. Cooper on it, headed toward Mexico City.

This man is so infamous, and his story is a mystery because right before the flight reached Reno, Cooper jumped out of the plane with a parachute and money in his hand. Around 8 p.m., the plane made a safe landing in Reno. To this day, there’s no report on whether or not he made the jump safely or died, nor of any information of where he could be. Over 800 people were considered suspects, with one man being the lead suspect for pulling a similar hijacking five months later.

Unfortunately, he didn’t match the physical descriptions that the crew gave of Cooper. It’s been suggested by the FBI that Cooper could have died before landing due to his parachute not steering. In 1980, it was confirmed that a young boy found a package of twenty-dollar bills near Vancouver, Wash., and it was the exact bills given to Cooper. In 2016, the FBI closed the case since there were no hard leads. All evidence has been conserved at the FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.