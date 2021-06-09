The Villain in 'Loki' May Not Be Who You'd Expect (SPOILERS)

Yes, Loki isn't the main bad guy in his Disney Plus series, but that doesn't change the fact that his being a villain in the first place is what gives the show its plotline. Loki is all about fixing the mistakes its title character made.

On the show, Loki is working with Agent Mobius to fix the damage he did to the literal fabric of reality because he was a villain hungry for power. Remember that Loki used the Tesseract to gain power and try to take over the Earth in The Avengers. So if Loki hadn't literally been a bad guy in the first place, there would be nothing for him to fix. The whole reason for his show to exist would need to be completely different.

Although Loki does call himself a villain on the show, Agent Mobius doesn't see it that way. Instead, he sees someone desperate for power who would do anything to get it and hide how weak he actually is. But this is why the TVA needs Loki to help them stop this new alternate version. No one is going to know how to stop Loki better than himself.

Watch new episodes of Loki every Wednesday on Disney Plus.