Is Loki Gender Fluid? Marvel Fans React to the Latest Teaser Trailer of the Disney Plus Series

The God of Mischief is about to embark on a new adventure in the upcoming standalone series, Loki, premiering on Disney Plus on June 9.

The six-episode series will take place immediately after Loki escapes in Avengers: Endgame with the Tesseract and finds the cunning Asgardian being held captive by the Time Variance Authority (TVA).

The Marvel Cinematic Universe series will introduce audiences to the multiverse and follow the supervillain being recruited by the TVA to help set straight the timelines.