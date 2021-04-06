The Disney Plus Series 'Loki' May Have Already Filmed Season 2

From the trailer, we can see that Loki is being forced to work with Mobius M. Mobius, played by Owen Wilson. Mobius says that he's part of an organization that protects the flow of time. But Loki's caused trouble once again because when he picked up the Tesseract, he unintentionally broke reality. Now, Loki is being asked to help fix it, but he doesn't look happy about it.

"I need your unique Loki perspective," says Mobius when Loki asks why they want him specifically. And even though they don't trust him enough to give him any weapons or things like that, and some people doubt that he can fix the damage he's caused, some are willing to put their faith in him.

Loki will premiere on Disney Plus on June 11.